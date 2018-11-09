Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on 2020: 'I will give it a long, hard thought of consideration'

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she will give running for President "a long, hard thought of considera...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 11:19 AM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 11:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she will give running for President "a long, hard thought of consideration," while appearing on a late-night talk show Thursday night.

"I do think it's an important question," she responded when Colbert asked on his show Thursday night if she was running. "I believe it is a moral question for me ... And as I've traveled across my state, across this country for all these candidates, I've seen the hatred and division that President Trump has put out into our country and it has called me to fight as hard as I possibly can to restore the moral compass of this country."

2020 Presidential election

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Kirsten Gillibrand

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

US Senate

US Senate elections

She continued: "And so I believe right now that every one of us should figure out how we can do whatever we can with our time, with our talents to restore that moral decency, that moral compass, that truth of who we are as Americans, so I will promise you I will give it a long, hard thought of consideration. I will do that."

This is the closest Gillibrand has come to saying she is considering a presidential run. She has long been considered a senator to watch for the 2020 presidential election. She easily won her Senate reelection in New York on Tuesday and during her campaign vowed to serve the six-year term which runs through 2024.

She was asked during a debate for her reelection campaign if she would serve her full term.

"I will," she said, then later added: "I will serve my six-year term."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events