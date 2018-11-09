Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

The Backstreet Boys have music in their 'DNA'

The Backstreet Boys ar...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 9:29 AM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 9:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Backstreet Boys are back with some major announcements for their fans.

The boy band that rose to fame in the '90s announced Friday they're embarking on a world tour this spring and have a new album titled "DNA" dropping on January 25.

Arts and entertainment

Backstreet Boys

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Media industry

Music

Music and dance

Music groups and artists

Music industry

Music releases

Musical groups

Biochemistry

DNA

Genetic biochemistry

Genetics

Health and medical

Medical fields and specialties

Science

The tour begins May 11, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal and will end on September 15, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

"When this group started 26 years ago -- and through all the highs and lows of our career -- we've had to learn it wasn't about us as individuals but about what's best for the group," Howie D said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Brian Littrell echoed his bandmate's excitement.

"The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do," he said. "We're living the next chapter that hasn't been told yet, and that's exciting."

Related: Backstreet Boys share their secret to longevity

The Backstreet Boys' last studio album, "In a World Like This," was released in 2013.

But the tour and album weren't the only surprises. To hold fans over until the album drops, the band released their latest single, "Chances," along with its music video.

For the past 14 months the group has been hitting the stage for their Las Vegas residency "Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life." The residency will end in April.

Tickets for the tour go on sale November 14.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events