Must-watch videos of the week

Stunning shots from space, an engagement stunt double and a military aircraft dust-up. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Space, like you've never seen it

This brand-new video from space is so good, you probably won't even grasp its full potential. NASA released the first video from the International Space Station shot entirely in 8K resolution, which has 16 times the number of pixels as a 1080p HDTV. Here's the catch: Because the technology is so new, few monitors can display it. NASA is way ahead of the (Earth's) curve.

Lending a hand

What's wrong with this picture? If something looks a tad off, it's because it is. A marriage proposal went off without a hitch -- except she hadn't had her nails done and didn't want to take a photo of the engagement ring on her hand. Luckily, her cousin's manicure was fresh and ready for a closeup: She donned the ring instead and threw up her hand in front of the happy couple.

So long, Sessions

Late-night comics had fun with the departure of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, dreaming up wild scenarios that could emerge with the new acting AG at the helm.

Powerful Powerball moment

Winning the lottery and claiming half the $688 million prize was an emotional moment for this Iowa grandmother. She said she plans to create a charity to honor her late grandson, who was born prematurely.

Too close for comfort

Video shows a Russian fighter jet flying incredibly close to a US Navy EP-3 military aircraft over the Black Sea. In the second of two encounters, the Russian jet turned on its afterburners, causing the US aircraft to vibrate.