He survived the Thousand Oaks shooting and the Las Vegas massacre

Brendan Kelly had been on the dance floor for an hour when rapid popping sounds started at the bar. Having survived last year's massacre in Las Vegas, he knew only too well what gunfire sounds like, even amid loud music.
As gunshots rang out all around him, Kelly shoved people to the ground for cover Wednesday night at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, he told CNN affiliate KABC.
2018 California Thousand Oaks bar shooting
California
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Deaths and fatalities
Heroes and heroism
Homicide
Ian David Long
Mass murder
Misc people
Murder
North America
Ron Helus
Shootings
Society
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
2017 Las Vegas concert shooting
Las Vegas
Nevada
"As soon as I identified where the target was, or where the threat was, I grabbed at least two people around me and yanked them as hard as I could to the nearest exit," he said.
They fled through a back exit and made it out safely. And with those moves, Kelly became part of a rare group that has survived two mass shootings.
Just as he did a year ago, he called his loved ones to tell them he had survived.
"Only thing I can attribute it to is God," he told KABC on Thursday, "his protective hand over me that night on October 1 (last year in Las Vegas), and last night."
The shooting at the Western-style bar left 12 people dead, and authorities said they believe the gunman, US Marines veteran Ian David Long, 28, took his life and was dead when officers finally made entry into the bar.
Among the casualties was Sgt. Ron Helus, a longtime sheriff's deputy who was talking to his wife on the phone when the call came over the radio for an active shooter.
"(The deputy said), 'Hey, I have to handle a call. I love you, I'll talk to you later,' " Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said of Helus' actions shortly before his death.
Investigators believe Long used a legally purchased .45-caliber Glock 21 with an extended magazine during the shooting, and they're trying to figure out why he did it. Authorities said it's unclear what his motive was.
Related Content
- He survived the Thousand Oaks shooting and the Las Vegas massacre
- Preliminary report on Las Vegas massacre does not reveal motive
- Trooper breaks silence after being shot during Las Vegas massacre
- Former FBI agent on Thousand Oaks community
- Traveling scam artist stealing thousands from Las Vegas residents
- How to help Las Vegas shooting victims
- Thousand Oaks victims include college student and law enforcement officer
- Las Vegas massacre survivors 2 months later: 'We're in the dark'
- Hotel staff interacted with Las Vegas shooter more than 10 times before massacre
- Police investigating charges against others in Las Vegas strip massacre, lawyer says