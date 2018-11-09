Hundreds of police on scene of incident in Melbourne

Hundreds of police are responding to an incident in inner-city Melbourne, according to local media in Australia.

Victoria police said in a statement that police "are responding to an incident on Bourke Street" and advised members of the public to stay away.

Australia Continents and regions Melbourne Oceania

Witnesses said they heard a big bang and images appeared to show a car on fire.

"There was a massive flame and bang, just smoke and lots of people," witness Shelley Reid told CNN affiliate Nine News.

Streets have been closed and trams halted while police attend the scene.