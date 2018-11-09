Congratulations are in order for Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp.
Ryan announced the pair's engagement on Thursday via Instagram.
Celebrities
John Mellencamp
Meg Ryan
"Engaged," Ryan wrote simply.
Her announcement included a quirky, hand-drawn photo of her and Mellencamp.
The two have dated off and on since 2011, according to People.
This will be Ryan's second marriage. She was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid for ten years.
Mellencamp has previously been married three times.
No word on whether they'll serve coconut cake with chocolate sauce on the side at the wedding.
Related Content
- Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are engaged
- John Cena and Nikki Bella end engagement
- Toni Braxton: 'I'm engaged'
- The 'Bachelorette's' controversial engagement
- Rosie O'Donnell announces engagement
- 'The Meg' sinks its teeth into old-fashioned monster movie
- Jason Statham swam with sharks for 'The Meg'
- Singer Ed Sheeran is engaged
- John Kerry engaging in shadow diplomacy to salvage Iran deal: The Boston Globe
- 'The Bachelor's' Charlie O'Connell is engaged
Scroll for more content...