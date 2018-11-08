The midterm elections brought fresh evidence that rapid changes in the American political landscape hold both peril and promise for the country.

As the votes showed, the divisions among us are deepening at an alarming rate. Exit polls revealed voting blocs split across age, gender, race, education and income, just to name a few. On CNN, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin also warned that we haven't been this poisonously divided since the 1850s — and look where that led.

To add to the uncertainty, Trump announced he was firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions just hours after the midterm elections, leaving the future of the Mueller investigation hanging in the balance.

For the country's sake, the best thing that could happen in Washington now is for each side to call a yearlong truce in order to pass health care, immigration, and infrastructure legislation. The chances of that happening? Almost zero. President Trump's raucous press conference a day after the elections shows it is unlikely the President will take on a "softer tone" any time soon. His hatred of the ongoing Russia probes -- and threats to retaliate against Democrats if they exercise their subpoena power in the House -- could very well trigger dangerous upheavals.

If it were not clear already, Trump proved he will be a tough candidate in the upcoming presidential elections who won't be afraid to savage his opponents, abuse the powers of his office, and lie his way to victory. Trump rallied his fan base in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections, and appears perfectly capable of doing it again in 2020.

But the midterms also held some promise for the future. Certainly, the biggest story of the night on the Democratic side was the huge breakthrough made by women. They ran for Congress in record numbers, were nominated in record numbers, and donated in record numbers. More than 100 women will serve in the House, beating the previous record of 85 representatives, according to the Congressional Research Service. Many are women of color; several are military veterans. While white women played a critical role in some GOP victories, Democrats would have had little or no chance in the House without women voting the way they did.

And finally, the future is now. Next year, millennials will officially become the largest living adult generation in American history. The year after, the majority of young men and women under 18 will be nonwhite for the first time in history. There have been rising fears that this new generation will be disengaged from public life and too self-absorbed to care. Tuesday proved just the opposite: Voters aged 18-29 turned out in huge numbers, many of them casting ballots to flip control of the House. Whether you agree or disagree with their votes, all of us should welcome their getting off the sidelines and into the arena. History shows that engaged citizens are the best way to preserve our democracy.