Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

--At least 12 people were killed Wednesday night after a gunman forced his way into a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, and opened fire on the young people gathered there for college country night.

-- Democrats are calling for Matt Whitaker, President Donald Trump's temporary replacement for attorney general and an outspoken skeptic of the Russia investigation, to recuse himself from Robert Mueller's inquiry.

--Georgia Republican Brian Kemp announced he will resign as secretary of state to begin his transition to governor, despite the race still being undecided.

-- A federal appeals court upheld a ruling on Thursday that blocks the Trump administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from being deported.

--Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after falling in her Supreme Court office Wednesday night and fracturing three ribs, the Supreme Court said in a statement. The 85-year-old justice was admitted to George Washington University Thursday morning for observation and treatment.

--Reporters from several news organizations expressed their support for CNN's Jim Acosta after the White House revoked his press pass following a combative exchange with President Trump at his post-midterms press conference.

--Yo, "Breaking Bad" fans, your prayers have been answered. Actor Bryan Cranston confirmed that the show will be turning its plot into a movie.

--Britain's Prince Harry revealed in a new BBC documentary that his father, the Prince of Wales, was keen to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding after Meghan's father pulled out for medical reasons