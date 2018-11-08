Clear
Dad's last words to son: 'I love you'

Jason Coffman, the father who was searching for his missing son after the mass shooting at a California bar, says his 22-year-old son was pronounced dead at the scene.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 2:15 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 2:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hours after a gunman stormed a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, and opened fire, Jason Coffman learned that his oldest son was among the 12 killed.

"His name was Cody Coffman, my firstborn son," said Coffman, his voice breaking as he wiped tears away with a tissue.

"Oh God ... oh son, I love you so much," he said, clutching his chest. "Oh heavenly father, just please be with him."

Cody had just turned 22, and was in the process of talking to recruiters so he could join the Army, Coffman said. He was also the head umpire for a local baseball league. He touched so many people, his father said.

Cody left behind three brothers under the age of 10. The family is expecting a sister later this month.

"Cody was the big brother that my kids need," Coffman said. "He was so excited to have his first sister, and now she'll never know. ... Oh Cody, I love you son."

Coffman said he spoke with his son Wednesday night right before he headed to the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

"The first thing I said was, 'Please don't drink and drive,' " Coffman said. "The last thing I said was, 'Son, I love you.' "

