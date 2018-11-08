Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Whitaker recusal from Mueller probe appears unlikely

New acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has given no indication he believes he needs to step aside from...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 2:00 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 2:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has given no indication he believes he needs to step aside from overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling, one person familiar with his thinking told CNN Thursday.

That belief is echoed by White House officials who also do not believe Whitaker needs to recuse himself, sources tell CNN.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Matt Whitaker

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US federal government

White House

There has been much speculation about whether Whitaker will recuse himself given his past criticism of the investigation.

The Washington Post reported Thursday about Whitaker's position, also noting that people close to him do not believe he would approve Mueller seeking a subpoena of President Donald Trump.

From a practical standpoint, one of the sources said, it would defeat the entire purpose of naming him as acting attorney general since Trump railed against Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

While Whitaker has made questionable comments that could create the appearance of a conflict of interest, there isn't a legal conflict. Even if ethics advisers at the Justice Department suggest he step aside, Whitaker is not obligated to follow the advice, sources explained.

One senior White House official noted that the Sessions situation was different. As a campaign surrogate, Sessions was arguably "substantially involved in the conduct that is the subject of the investigation," according to Justice Department regulations. Whitaker's writings do not fall under that requirement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events