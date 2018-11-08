'Modern Family' character reveals pregnancy

From bumper cars to a baby bump.

A mishap while on date at a carnival on Wednesday's episode of "Modern Family" brought Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) some news she wasn't expecting: She's expecting.

Haley and boyfriend Dylan found out the big news during a trip to the emergency room after Haley got a tube of lipstick up her nose.

The two spent the episode contemplating their maturity, or lack there of.

By the end, Haley had accepted that they should enjoy a carefree life as long as it can. When the nurse replied "at least until the baby comes."

"That's years away, trust me," Haley replied.

That's when she got the news.

Hyland, who plays Haley, had teased the reveal prior to the episode's airing.

After it aired, she posted a behind the scenes photo of her fake bump.

"Well I guess the cat's outta the bag!!! Or more like the bump's outta the shirt!..... that was a horrible joke. I apologize," she wrote.