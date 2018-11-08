Vandalizing statues can land you with a fine and even jail time. When a man brought down the bust of a famed anti-fascist resistance leader in Split, Croatia, retribution came in the form of a broken leg.
The 65-year-old man will undergo surgery after Wednesday's incident, when the falling statue of Rade Končar broke his leg, AFP reports. Končar fought against Croatia's Nazi-backed Ustaše regime during World War II.
Bone fractures
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal offenses
Croatia
Diseases and disorders
Europe
Health and medical
Musculoskeletal disorders and injuries
Property crimes
Southern Europe
Vandalism
Wounds and injuries
The Croatian newspaper Telegram called it "karma," while a centrist politician joked on Twitter that the famous resistance leader was still breaking "the legs of fascists 76 years after they shot him."
Končar was a Yugoslav war hero, who was captured by Italian forces in the early 1940s. He was executed by firing squad in 1942.
The Ustaše regime was responsible for killing tens of thousands of Serbs, Jews, Roma and anti-fascist Croatians.
Activists have accused Croatian officials of ignoring the uptick in far-right sentiment in recent years.
Efraim Zuroff, chief Nazi-hunter at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Holocaust research group, warned in the Jerusalem Post in 2016 that Croatia's "troubled history continues to plague its present and threaten its democratic future."
Related Content
- Croatian man breaks his leg vandalizing anti-fascist statue
- Steel trap breaks hawk's leg
- Why kids love 'fascist' cartoons like 'Paw Patrol' and 'Thomas'
- 'Melt ICE' statue base vandalized with pro-migrant phrases
- Auschwitz memorial wants to prosecute neo-fascist for her 'humanly awful' T-shirt
- Mother warns of playground dangers after viral photo of daughter breaking leg
- Women arrested after burned baby's leg amputated
- Boston woman's leg trapped by subway
- Puppy with broken legs found in dumpster
- Backward leg allows cancer survivor to dance