Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Google changes harassment, assault policies after mass employee protest

Google CEO announced a number of internal changes Thursday in response to global employee walkouts over the ...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 12:17 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Google CEO announced a number of internal changes Thursday in response to global employee walkouts over the company's handling of sexual harassment.

Among the changes, the company will no longer force employees with sexual assault or harassment claims into arbitration.

Alphabet Inc

Alternative dispute resolution

Arbitration

Companies

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Google Inc

Law and legal system

Sex crimes

Sexual harassment

Sexual misconduct

Societal issues

Society

Trial and procedure

Violence in society

Accidents, disasters and safety

Labor and employment

Safety issues and practices

Sexual assault

Workplace health and safety

Workplace violence

Civil disobedience

Protests and demonstrations

The elimination of forced arbitration is one of several sweeping changes Google employees called for with a coordinated protests at Google offices one week ago.

"We will make arbitration optional for individual sexual harassment and sexual assault claims. Google has never required confidentiality in the arbitration process and arbitration still may be the best path for a number of reasons (e.g. personal privacy) but, we recognize that choice should be up to you," wrote Google CEO Sundar Pichai in an email to staff explaining its policy updates.

The walkout was sparked by outrage over a New York Times investigation published October 25 that detailed years of sexual harassment allegations and secret multimillion-dollar severance packages for executives accused of misconduct.

"We recognize that we have not always gotten everything right in the past and we are sincerely sorry for that. It's clear we need to make some changes," Pichai wrote.

Pichai said the company will also update and expand its sexual harassment training, and overhaul how it deals with employee concerns. Google said it will offer "extra care and resources" for staffers, including extended counseling and career support for those filing concerns.

This story is developing...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events