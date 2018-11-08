Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Halsey appears to address John Mayer romance rumors

Halsey wants you to know that men and women can be just friends.That's what the 24-year-old singer ex...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Halsey wants you to know that men and women can be just friends.

That's what the 24-year-old singer expressed recently on Twitter.

Celebrities

John Mayer

"I just had a ground breaking idea. What if...we let female artists...have friends...without assuming that they are sleeping together?," she tweeted Wednesday. "I know I know. It's like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried?"

Some fans thought the singer was addressing speculation that she's involved with fellow singer John Mayer, 41.

The pair drew some attention recently for interacting a bit on social media.

Last month Halsey shared a text message to him on her Instagram account to wish him happy birthday, and this week Mayer popped into the comments on another one of her postings promoting her partnership with a cosmetics company.

"It's saying my billing address doesn't match with the one on my credit card," Mayer joked. "I've never had this problem before. Can you text me? Thanks."

Halsey confirmed this summer that she and rapper G-Eazy had split after a year of dating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events