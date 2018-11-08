Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

URGENT - Georgia Democrat Lucy McBath beats GOP Rep. Karen Handel following tight race

(CNN) -- Georgia Democrat challenger Lucy McBath has defeated Republican Rep. Karen Handel to be elected ...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 10:34 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Georgia Democrat challenger Lucy McBath has defeated Republican Rep. Karen Handel to be elected to Congress, CNN projects. Handel conceded the race for Georgia's 6th Congressional District early Thursday morning in a statement posted to Facebook. "After carefully reviewing all of the election results data, it is clear that I came up a bit short on Tuesday," Handel said in the statement. "Congratulations to Representative-Elect Lucy McBath and I send her only good thoughts and much prayer for the journey that lies ahead for her."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events