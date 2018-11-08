Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Gunman kills 12 people, self, at California bar Full Story

Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus was set to retire soon. He was killed in the Thousand Oaks attack

Sgt. Ron Helus had been set to retire in the next year from the Ventura County, California Sheriff's Office ...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 8:05 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 8:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sgt. Ron Helus had been set to retire in the next year from the Ventura County, California Sheriff's Office when, responding late Wednesday to a call of a shooting, he entered the Borderline Bar & Grill.

It would be the last act of a 29-year law enforcement veteran described as hardworking and dedicated and, now, as a hero.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

Shootings

Bars, pubs and taverns

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

California

Continents and regions

Food and beverage industry

Food and drink

North America

Restaurant and food service industry

Restaurant industry

Restaurants

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Deaths and fatalities

Society

Helus was among the first officers through the door at the Borderline. He died trying to stop the rampaging gunman, who killed 11 others in the attack in Thousand Oaks, California.

GET LIVE UPDATES

"He went into save lives, to save other people." Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said of Helus, his voice breaking.

"He was totally committed, he gave his all, and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero," he said.

Helus succumbed to his wounds at a hospital, police said. He is also survived by a son.

"It's so tragic losing Ron," Dean said. "We go to the gym together, work out together. it's horrific and terrible and it saddens our hearts."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events