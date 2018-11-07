Clear

URGENT -

(CNN) -- Democratic Sen. Jon Tester will win a third term in the Senate, CNN projects, outlasting million...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 12:58 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 12:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Democratic Sen. Jon Tester will win a third term in the Senate, CNN projects, outlasting millions of outside spending and an intense focus on the race from President Donald Trump. Tester was widely seen early in the cycle as a vulnerable Democrat due to the fact Trump won the state by 20 points just two years ago. But Tester's unique brand as a farmer from Big Sandy and personal connection to the state provided a contrast to Republican Matt Rosendale, whose ties to the state were constantly in question.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events