Trump set to tout Senate wins in midday news conference

President Donald Trump is set to use a midday news conference to frame Tuesday's midterm elections as a victory.

Republicans held onto seats in the Senate but saw their House majority slip away, setting up the likelihood the White House will be dogged by investigations as Trump prepares to fight for his own reelection.

Already, Trump has cast the results as a victory, tweeting that candidates who followed his lead during a dark and divisive campaign "did very well."

And he warned that rampant investigations launched by Democrats would be met by his own probes into unspecified leaks of classified information.

"Two can play that game!" he wrote.

Trump's three most recent predecessors all lost House majorities in the course of their tenures. In post-election news conferences, all three took some form of responsibility.

President George W. Bush called a 2006 rout a "thumping." President Barack Obama deemed 2010 losses a "shellacking."

Trump and his aides have projected a different attitude, shrugging off the possibility the next two years could be pocked by subpoenas or oversight hearings.

"The President is not nervous about anything," counselor Kellyanne Conway said on CNN. "I was with him all night last night. And this morning he is going to address the nation. What he's excited about is that his political engagement in these key races made history again."