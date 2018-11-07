Clear

Sen. Nelson calls for a recount in Florida

Sen. Bill Nelson (D) called for a recount in the Senate race against candidate Rick Scott (R) in Florida after unofficial results show Scott's lead to be 0.4%.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 10:56 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 11:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Florida Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson called Wednesday for a recount in his race for re-election against Republican Gov. Rick Scott.

In a statement from Nelson's office, the longtime incumbent said Scott had prematurely declared victory in the race, which CNN has not yet called.

In Florida, an automatic recount is triggered when the final margin is less than .5% and is not triggered by candidate requests. Votes were still being counted Wednesday morning, but Scott's lead was within that margin, according to CNN projections. The initial vote count won't be finalized until Saturday at noon.

A spokesman for Scott chided Nelson over the request.

"This race is over. It's a sad way for Bill Nelson to end his career," Chris Hartline said in a statement. "He is desperately trying to hold on to something that no longer exists."

Nelson's statement said his campaign intends to have "observers in all 67 counties watching for any irregularities, mistakes or unusual partisan activities."

