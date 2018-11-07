URGENT - Lamont defeats Stefanowski in Connecticut governor's race

(CNN) -- CNN has projected that Democrat Ned Lamont will win the Connecticut governor's race, defeating Republican Bob Stefanowski after a closely contested race. This is a Democratic hold on the governor's mansion in Connecticut.
