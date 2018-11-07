Clear

Democrat Lamont triumphs in Connecticut governor's race

Connecticut Democrat Ned Lamont has won the governor's race, CNN projects.CNN was projecting a ...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 11:16 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 11:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Connecticut Democrat Ned Lamont has won the governor's race, CNN projects.

CNN was projecting a narrow victory for Lamont, who founded a cable company, early Wednesday morning. His Republican opponent, Bob Stefanowski, conceded in a statement and said he wished Lamont and Connecticut "success over these next four years."

Connecticut

Continents and regions

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Gubernatorial races

Heads of government

North America

Northeastern United States

Political candidates

Political organizations

Politics

State elections

The Americas

United States

US political parties

US Republican Party

Ned Lamont

Political Figures - US

Stefanowski, a former executive at General Electric who campaigned on the platform that his business experience could help him solve the state's budget issues, said he was glad his campaign could "draw so much attention to the tax burden in this state."

"I have learned a lot over the course of this campaign, but the biggest takeaway for me has been the realization that (Connecticut) is one big family," he said. "That won't end with the campaign. We will continue to share that bond regardless of today's outcome."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events