Moderate Democrat urges cautious path forward in House

A moderate Democrat who was re-elected to the House is urging his party to focus on policy objectives rather than bringing down Donald Trump's presidency.

Rep. Conor Lamb told CNN's John Berman on "New Day" Wednesday he is uninterested in seeing Trump's tax returns and doesn't support impeaching the President, two priorities for many progressives.

"I want to build infrastructure and get prescription drug prices down," Lamb said.

Berman also asked if Lamb wanted to see any kind of impeachment hearings for Trump.

"Well, I haven't seen any evidence, yet, that would raise that. So it seems like you're skipping a few steps there," Lamb said. "But there's a process in place. There's a special counsel who's looking at the whole problem. We need to give him the time and space to do his job and then, you know, at any time that he finishes and presents us with his conclusions, we'll make a decision at that point."

Lamb also told Berman that he is optimistic about his party's ability to work with Trump as the controlling party in the House.

"I really do have optimism about that. I think the President has proven that he's interested in negotiating on a number of issues," he said, adding that Trump "has talked a lot about prescription drugs recently, and infrastructure."

"There is no reason at all that we shouldn't be able to come to some kind of agreement," he said.

But Lamb stuck by his position that he does not support Nancy Pelosi, the top-ranking House Democrat, becoming speaker of the House.

"I don't have an idea of a specific person," he said in response to Berman asking who he would support for the position.

"What I'll be looking for is someone who can tell us where those (issues) stand as a priority and put them at the top of the agenda," he added.