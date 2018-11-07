Clear

URGENT - Scott Walker defeated for re-election

(CNN) -- CNN projects Republican Gov. Scott Walker was defeated in a bid for a third term as Wisconsin go...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 4:41 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 4:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- CNN projects Republican Gov. Scott Walker was defeated in a bid for a third term as Wisconsin governor, losing to State Superintendent Tony Evers in a razor-thin margin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events