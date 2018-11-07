Clear

Democrats gain second House seat in South Carolina with Joe Cunningham win

South Carolina Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham will be elected to Congress in a narrow victory over Repu...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 4:40 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 4:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

South Carolina Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham will be elected to Congress in a narrow victory over Republican Katie Arrington, CNN projects.

The pick up in District 1 win marks South Carolina's second Democratic seat, with all seven districts reporting.

Continents and regions

North America

South Carolina

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

The win follows an already dramatic upset in the Republican primary in a district that has gone red since 1981.

Arrington, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, took on former incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford in the primary. Trump blasted Sanford in June as "very unhelpful" to his campaign and endorsed Arrington.

"We are the party of President Donald J. Trump," she said following her primary win.

Democrats did not expect to win the district, and Republicans expressed concern about the race over the past few weeks. CNN polls forecast that the district would lean Republican.

Cunningham will join Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn, currently the state's sole Democrat in Congress, who overwhelmingly won re-election.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events