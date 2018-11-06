Clear

URGENT - GOP's Josh Hawley defeats Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri Senate race

(CNN) -- Republicans will pick up a Senate in Missouri, CNN projects, with state attorney general Josh Ha...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 11:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Republicans will pick up a Senate in Missouri, CNN projects, with state attorney general Josh Hawley defeating Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in a state Donald Trump won by nearly 19 points in 2016. McCaskill conceded the race on Tuesday night. Hawley touted himself as a self-proclaimed champion of President Trump's agenda who said McCaskill had become out-of-touch politically with the state she represents. Trump's last campaign rally for the 2018 midterms was for Hawley in Missouri on Monday night.

