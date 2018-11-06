Clear

URGENT - Republican Ron DeSantis will become Florida's next governor

(CNN) -- Republican Ron DeSantis will win the race to become Florida's 46th governor, CNN projects, defea...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 11:17 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 11:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Republican Ron DeSantis will win the race to become Florida's 46th governor, CNN projects, defeating Democrat Andrew Gillum to become the state's fourth consecutive GOP chief executive. By outlasting Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor vying to become Florida's first African American governor, DeSantis also gave a boost to President Donald Trump, who campaigned for the former congressman at two events in the final days before the election -- and whose endorsement DeSantis traded on to win the nomination over the establishment favorite, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events