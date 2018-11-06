Clear

URGENT - Mississippi's Senate race goes to a runoff

(CNN) -- With no candidate getting 50% of the vote, Mississippi's special Senate race between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy will will advance to a runoff on November 27th.

