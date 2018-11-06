URGENT - Republicans have retained control of the Senate, CNN projects

(CNN) -- Republicans will maintain control of the Senate after ousting Democratic senators in Indiana and North Dakota, CNN projects. Republicans staved off Democratic challenges in Tennessee and Texas, eliminating the Democrats' path to the two-seat gain they needed to claim the majority.
