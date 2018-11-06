URGENT - Republican Andy Barr wins re-election in closely watched Kentucky 6th

(CNN) -- Republican Rep. Andy Barr will hold off a challenge from Democratic former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath in Kentucky's Lexington-based 6th District, CNN projects. Barr's win comes in a district President Donald Trump carried by 15 percentage points in 2016. It was seen as a must-win for the GOP's hopes of holding onto control of the House. McGrath, who defeated Lexington Mayor Jim Gray in a Democratic primary, was part of a surprisingly strong crop of Democratic political newcomers, many of whom had military experience.
