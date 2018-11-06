Markets edge higher as US midterm election results trickle in

Stock markets are ticking higher as the results of the US midterm elections come in.

After swinging between small gains and losses, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose about 1% on Wednesday morning. Other major markets in the region were flat or up a bit. US stock futures pointed slightly higher.

As US voters went to the polls Tuesday, the Dow climbed 173 points, marking the 12th straight day of triple-digit gains or losses. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced 0.6% apiece.

The US midterm election is shaping up to be one of historic consequences politically, but investors are not betting on a dramatic change to policy if Democrats take back the House of Representatives from Republicans.

Markets are bracing for a period of gridlock, for better or worse. No matter the outcome, neither party is likely to command enough votes to enact sweeping legislation. While that may mean Republicans and President Donald Trump fail to cut taxes further, it also means the current tax cuts can't be rolled back.

"Midterm elections this week could result in a shift in the balance of power in Washington, but are unlikely to bring any near-term policy shifts," Richard Turnill, BlackRock's chief global investment strategist, wrote to clients.

But the 2016 election and the Brexit referendum reminded investors of the importance of expecting the unexpected. Both surprise events sparked dramatic reactions in markets. Stock futures initially plunged the night of Trump's election, before rebounding and closing with a resounding gain.

If Congress is divided, as many analysts expect, America's fiscal, regulatory and monetary policies will likely stay the same. Investors typically don't mind gridlock, cynically figuring it means Washington can't mess anything up.

"We see few sustained market implications if the midterms result in a divided Congress," Turnill wrote.

But too much gridlock can also be a bad thing, as evidenced by the debt ceiling stalemate of 2011 that caused an unprecedented credit rating downgrade.

"Expect fiscal deadlines to become more disruptive," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a report this week.

Markets, especially the bond market, could have a more dramatic reaction if Republicans retain control of Congress. In that scenario, Goldman Sachs expects a tax cut worth around 0.3% of GDP to be enacted in mid-2019.

The bond market might revolt if Washington adds to the nation's already-bloated budget deficit. More tax cuts would lead to more borrowing and potentially higher bond yields.

Investors will likely be caught off guard if the Democrats pull off an upset and win the Senate in addition to the House.

"Such an outcome likely would bring heightened concerns that earnings-boosting corporate tax cuts may be wound back in a future administration," Turnill wrote.

That's not to mention the speculation about impeachment proceedings.

The silver lining, from the market's perspective, is that Democrats and Trump could try to forge a deal on a large-scale infrastructure program to rebuild roads, bridges in tunnels. But Goldman Sachs is "skeptical" any large infrastructure plan would get enacted, no matter who is in control of Congress.