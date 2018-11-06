Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Midterm election results Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Real-time election commentary

CNN Opinion is curating tweets from commentators on the midterm election. ...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 7:02 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 7:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

CNN Opinion is curating tweets from commentators on the midterm election.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events