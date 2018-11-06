Clear

URGENT - Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, daughters as part of plea deal

(CNN) -- A Colorado man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his pregnant wife and his two young daughters a...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 5:17 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 5:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A Colorado man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his pregnant wife and his two young daughters as part of a plea deal that allows him to avoid the death penalty, the office of Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said Tuesday. Chris Watts pleaded guilty to the nine charges he faced, including first-degree murder and unlawful termination of a pregnancy, for the August slayings of his wife, Shanann, who was found in a shallow grave, his two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, whose remains were found in commercial oil tanks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events