When the lone voting machine on an island just off the coast of Rhode Island failed, state officials delivered a replacement -- by ferry.
The ballot-scanning machine at Prudence Island's polling site stopped accepting ballots Tuesday morning, according to Miguel Nunez, the state's deputy director of elections.
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Elections and campaigns
Environment and natural resources
Ferries
Government and public administration
Islands and reefs
Landforms and ecosystems
Marine transportation
Marine vessels
Politics
Transportation and warehousing
Voters and voting
Voting continued without disruption using a backup procedure, he told CNN. Voters mark paper ballots, which are then counted by a scanner.
A new machine was delivered about an hour later, after the problem was reported.
The island, which sits in Narragansett Bay, has 176 registered voters, Nunez said, and 218 residents, according to the 2010 census.
The Prudence Island voting site is one of two in the state that are accessible only by ferry. Block Island is another isolated site, but it has two voting machines.
Nunez said he does not recall a similar incident in his 20 years with the state Elections Board.
Related Content
- Island's lone voting machine fails, prompting waterborne replacement
- Counties to Replace Voting Machines
- Inside Politics: Midterm machinations
- Lonely Planet's top 500 food experiences
- Police: Lone shooting suspect is dead
- Police: Lone suspect in Maryland shooting dead
- Lone hiker rescued after stranger's 911 call
- Police want to know who put 'crack pipe' vending machines on Long Island
- McConnell: Fall vote on Kennedy's replacement
- Florence prompts mandatory evacuations