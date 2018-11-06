Clear

Foxconn hiring plans for Wisconsin plant under scrutiny

Foxconn is denying a report that it plans to bring in workers from China to staff a plant i...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 3:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Foxconn is denying a report that it plans to bring in workers from China to staff a plant in Wisconsin that's been mired in controversy since it was announced.

The Taiwan-based electronics company said Tuesday its priority is hiring workers from Wisconsin and other parts of the United States.

Asia

China

Companies

Continents and regions

East Asia

Employment search

Foxconn

Hiring

Human resources and personnel management

Labor and employment

Midwestern United States

North America

The Americas

United States

Wisconsin

"We can categorically state that the assertion that we are recruiting Chinese personnel to staff our Wisconsin project is untrue," Foxconn said. "Our recruitment priority remains Wisconsin first and we continue to focus on hiring and training workers from throughout Wisconsin. We will supplement that recruitment from other US locations as required."

The Wall Street Journal article reported Tuesday the company is having trouble finding the engineers it will need at the plant, and that it is trying to get staff at some of its plants in China to move.

The plant was already controversial. Spearheaded by Governor Scott Walker, the Wisconsin legislature gave Foxconn a rich package of tax breaks and government assistance estimated to be worth more than $4 billion. That package was already a centerpiece in the Republican governor's election taking place Tuesday.

Walker's opponent, Democrat Tony Evers, has criticized the package for diverting resources from other state projects, such as road repairs.

Foxconn is best known for the massive factories in China that build Apple (AAPL) iPhones and Amazon (AMZN) Kindles and Echo Dots.

The Wisconsin plant will build flat screens. When it was announced in 2017 Walker promised it would help to create a Silicon Valley of good paying tech jobs in Wisconsin.

But with the state already enjoying record low unemployment, it will be difficult to find Wisconsin workers to fill the 13,000 jobs that Foxconn anticipates hiring. Wisconsin unemployment was at 3.0% in September, well below the national average of 3.7% and close to the record low reached earlier this year.

There is also concern that Foxconn will create labor shortages for other established Wisconsin businesses trying to hang onto the employees they have. Foxconn is expected to pay an average of $53,000 for all the workers at the plant.

The company has announced a $100 million gift to the University of Wisconsin's main campus at Madison in support of its engineering program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events