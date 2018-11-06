What will the election results mean for Wall Street?

Wednesday could be like any other day on Wall Street.

Political pundits, pollsters and investment banks mostly agree that Democrats will probably win the House of Representatives and Republicans are on track to keep control the Senate following the US midterm elections Tuesday.

If that happens, gridlock would take over in Washington. A split decision from the midterms would probably keep America's fiscal, trade and regulatory policies on the same trajectory.

If the results differ from expectations, certain sectors could take a hit.

Morgan Stanley argues that if Democrats take both the House and the Senate, pharmaceutical companies could suffer because of a potential crackdown on drug prices. But the firm added that the outcome would be "neutral" for the market overall.

If Republicans maintain control, the market could rise in response to two more years of deregulation and, possibly, more tax cuts.

