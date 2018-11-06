Here's why it might be harder for you to vote

Unless you're one of the millions who've already voted, Tuesday is your last chance to cast a ballot for the 2018 midterm elections.

Before you head out the door, here are the key things you need to know.

Where do I vote?

Go to the National Association of Secretaries of State site, pick your state from the drop-down menu and it'll take you to a page where you can find your polling site.

What time do the polls open and close in my state?

All times listed are in the state's local time

Alabama: Alabama polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time. Counties in the Eastern Time Zone will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Alaska: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Arizona: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Arkansas: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

California: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Colorado: Voters must be in line by 7 p.m. You can find your polling place and its hours here.

Connecticut: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Delaware: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Florida: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Georgia: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hawaii: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Idaho: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Illinois: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Indiana: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Iowa: Polling place hours vary by county. Find yours here.

Kansas: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some poll locations may open earlier.

Kentucky: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisiana: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Maine: For municipalities with a population of 500 or more -- the polls can open between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. For municipalities with a population of less than 500 -- the polls can open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. (Local officials can give you the exact opening time for your municipality.) All voting places close at 8 p.m.

Maryland: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Massachusetts: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., though towns are allowed to open as early as 5:45 a.m.

Michigan: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Minnesota: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Towns with less than 500 registered voters are not required to open until 10 a.m. but most choose to open at 7 a.m.)

Mississippi: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Missouri: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Montana: Most polls are open 7 a.m to 8 p.m.

Nebraska: The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Central Time Zone and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Mountain Time Zone.

Nevada: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Hampshire: No statewide times, but polls generally open between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You can search your polling location hours here.

New Jersey: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Mexico: Times vary by county. Search your voting location here.

New York: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

North Carolina: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

North Dakota: The voting hours in North Dakota vary by county. Polling place voting hours are available online through the Polling Place Search here.

Ohio: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 pm.

Oklahoma: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oregon: Oregon is a mail-in state. Use this box locator to find places to drop off your ballot.

Pennsylvania: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rhode Island: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

South Carolina: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

South Dakota: 7 a.m to 7 p.m.

Tennessee: Poll opening times vary from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and all polls close 8 p.m. ET.

Texas: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Utah: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vermont: Polling places open between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. depending on the town and all places close at 7 p.m. Find your voting place here.

Virginia: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Washington: A mail-in state. Check the status of your ballot here.

West Virginia: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wyoming: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What will be on my state's ballot?

Ballotready.org has compiled all candidates running in the 2018 elections in each state as well as the ballot measures you'll be voting on. The website also allows you to save and print your ballot. And these are the major statewide measures that CNN is watching.

Do I need an ID to vote?

Only 34 states require you to bring some form of ID to vote. You can check out your state's requirements before heading to the polls. Here's a tip: It never hurts to over-prepare.

Can I bring a friend?

Actually, you can. Anyone with a disability, who might have trouble reading or writing or doesn't understand English well can bring someone with them to the polls.

Will I get in trouble if I take a photo of my ballot?

You may be tempted to post a photo on Instagram when you hit the voting booth, but selfies with your ballot could get you in trouble in some states. There are 18 states that don't allow photographs in polling places or voting booths, or both. Read up on your state's law here.

How can I check on the results of my state's races?

As CNN calls different races, we will be updating these links for:

House seats | Senate seats | Governorships