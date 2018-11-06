America votes; Amazon mystery continues; Match earnings

1. Election Day: Americans go to the polls on Tuesday to vote in midterm elections, with potential implications for President Donald Trump's tax policies and the stock market.

Some experts have blamed the recent market volatility, in part, on expectations that Democrats might take control of the House of Representatives. If that happens, they could dial back President Trump's signature tax cuts, or, at the very least, not extend the cuts for individuals that are set to expire in 2025.

A split decision that leaves the Republican Senate majority intact would likely maintain the status quo in terms of fiscal, trade and regulatory policies. But analysts at Barclays have warned that Democrats taking control of both the House and Senate would have a "negative" impact on the stock market.

Without tax cuts and deregulation to look forward to, investor sentiment would be hurt by calls for impeachment and investigations, they argue.

Facebook (FB), meanwhile, is stepping up its efforts to rein in misinformation around the election after warnings from the FBI about potential Russian meddling. The company took down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts, it said Monday.

2. Amazon HQ2 mystery: The online retail giant continues to keep everyone guessing where its high-profile second headquarters, dubbed HQ2, will be. The company has said it will decide the location by the end of this year, but beyond that not much is known and speculation continues to swirl.

It may not even be just one location. According to multiple reports on Monday Amazon plans to split HQ2 between two cities instead of picking just one winner. Amazon (AMZN) did not comment on the reports.

3. Match earnings: Online dating firm Match Group (MTCH) will report earnings after the close on Tuesday. Match and its parent company IAC, which own dating app Tinder, are currently battling the app's co-founders in court over allegations that they had two banks undervalue Tinder.

Sean Rad and eight other Tinder co-founders sued Match and IAC in a New York state court in August, demanding $2 billion in damages. IAC filed a motion to dismiss the case in October, arguing that the co-founders filed the lawsuit months too late.

The dispute centers on an analysis of Tinder done in 2017 by Wall Street banks to set a value for stock options received by Rad and other employees.

IAC (IAC) will report earnings after the close on Wednesday. Both companies have seen their stock go up more than 60% this year.

4. Global markets overview: Asian stock markets were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both closing slightly higher while China's Shanghai Composite ended the day lower.

European markets dropped slightly at the open, while US futures edged lower ahead of the midterms.

5. Coming this week:

Tuesday — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), CVS Health (CVS), Wendy's (WEN), Etsy (ETSY), GoDaddy (GDDY), Zillow Group (ZG), Match Group (MTCH) earnings; US midterm elections

Wednesday — Monster Beverage (MNST), 21st Century Fox (FOXA), Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI), Hostess Brands (TWNK), Tribune Publishing (TPCO), News Corp. (NWSA), Groupon (GRPN), Humana (HUM), Qualcomm (QCOM), TripAdvisor (TRIP), Roku Inc. (ROKU), IAC (IAC), Wynn Resorts (WYNN) earnings; FOMC meeting

Thursday — AMC Entertainment (AMC), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Crocs (CROX), Gannett (GCI), Walt Disney (DIS), Party City (PRTY), Discovery (DISCA), Dropbox (DBX), Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ), Yelp (YELP), FOMC meeting

Friday — E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP), McClatchy (MNI) earnings; consumer sentiment