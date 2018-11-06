Gabriel Jesus: Fast-tracked from the favelas to the English Premier League

He's still only 21 but Gabriel Jesus has already won the English Premier League, an Olympic gold medal and has led the line for his country at a World Cup.

Born in a Sao Paulo favela, Jesus lived for football and was quickly fast-tracked to the top of Brazilian football after he was talent spotted while playing with his local boys team.

"I went to see him and he only took 10 minutes to impress me," football scout Jaime Melo told COPA90.

Meteoric rise

Jesus joined Palmeiras's youth system in 2013 and scored 54 goals in 48 games during his first season at Verdão.

After just two years in the club's academy, the Brazilian was handed his senior debut, coming on as a substitute.

"From that moment onwards, I've never stopped believing," Jesus told COPA90.

Such was his impact that season, Palmeiras won the league title for the first time since 1994.

His speed and technique quickly attracted the attention of Europe's top clubs and Manchester City swooped for the prodigy in 2016.

The two clubs agreed that Jesus would move to the Etihad in January 2017.

The forward hasn't looked back since.

He took to the English Premier League with aplomb, and has already scored 26 goals in 67 games for the reigning league champions.

He's now on track to becoming Brazil's new global superstar but the striker wants to remain loyal to his roots.

"I hope I can be a good example for the kids and show them that nobody can make you give up on your dream," he said.

Watch the video at the top of the page to find out more about Gabriel Jesus' journey from Brazil to the Premier League.