Man killed in third shark attack off Australia's popular Whitsunday Islands

A man has died after a shark attack in northeastern Australia's Whitsunday Islands, just over a month after two people were critically injured in separate incidents in the same area.

All three attacks occurred in Cid Harbour, a picturesque bay surrounded by beaches in a popular tourist area on the north coast of Queensland.

Animal attacks Animals Animals and society Australia Bites and stings Continents and regions Deaths and fatalities Diseases and disorders Fish and shellfish Health and medical Life forms Marine animals Oceania Queensland Shark attacks Sharks Society Wounds and injuries Agriculture, forestry, and commercial fishing Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Commercial fish industry Food and beverage industry Food production industry

The most recent attack occurred on Monday when a 33-year-old man from Victoria suffered fatal injuries.

The man was on a sailing holiday with ten friends and the group were taking it in turns to paddle board on the water, Queensland Police said. When the man jumped off the board, he was attacked by a shark.

Steve O'Connell, Whitsundays patrol inspector, told reporters that the man had lost a substantive amount of blood, and had began to cardiac arrest.

Friends and rescue crews at the scene tried to resuscitate the man until he was airlifted to nearby Mackay Base Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

"Every solid effort was made to save that man's life," O'Connell said. "His injuries and the reaction to those injuries was so sever that unfortunately he did not survive long after his arrival."

Police said Tuesday that they have not publicly identified the man as they were still working to contact his next of kin.

The Whitsunday Water Police, as well as boats from the Boating and Fisheries patrol and Marine Safety Queensland are conducting patrols warning people not to swim in the waters close to the incident.

The species of shark has not yet been determined.

Ben McCauley, one of the RACQ CQ rescue crew members who helped airlift the man to hospital, described the scene as "gruesome," according to CNN affiliate Seven News.

"It was one of the more difficult ones for everyone involved. The scene is what you would imagine a shark attack to be like. A lot of blood, a lot of confusion," he said.

The attack is the third serious incident involving sharks to occur in the Cid Harbour in under two months.

On September 20, a 12-year-old girl was left in a serious condition after a shark bit her on the leg.

Less than a day earlier, 46-year-old Tasmanian tourist Justine Barwick suffered a major injury to her upper left thigh. The shark bite left her bleeding profusely and needing emergency surgery, Seven News reported.

O'Connell said that this year's three major attacks remain an anomaly for the area.

"I've been in the Whitsunday area on and off for 30 years, and apart from some minor nips and bites, we've never heard of any substantial attacks such as what we've seen in these three attacks," he said on Tuesday.

Following the two attacks in September, Australian fisheries authorities killed six sharks -- including a 3.7-meter (12-foot) tiger shark -- in the Whitsunday Islands area after special shark nets were temporarily deployed.

CNN has reached out to Australia's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries for comment.