Melbourne Cup: Cross Counter wins Australia's richest horse race

Cross Counter has won Australia's Melbourne Cup horse race, the annual blockbuster event held at Flemington Racecourse that this year was marred by heavy rain that dampened spectators and soaked the 3200-meter (two mile) track.

The British-bred horse saw off rivals in a field of 24 horses to take the Cup, one of the world's richest horse races with a record top prize in 2018 of $2.8 million.

Ahead of the race, Aiden O'Brien-trained Yucatan, owned by six-time Melbourne Cup winner Lloyd Williams, was strong favorite but the sodden conditions threw the form book out the window.

Godolphin's Cross Counter, a four-year-old gelding with just seven race starts, along with Ireland's Magic Circle, trained by Ian Williams, took most of the punters' money in the minutes ahead of the race.

Heavy rain slowed progress on the track and created challenging conditions in the stands, with Australian media reporting that the roofs had collapsed of some facilities at Flemington.

Temporary boardwalks had to be laid down to save punters' shoes from the rising floodwaters at Flemington's world-famous Birdcage.

Ahead of the Bumble Stakes warm-up race, jockey Beau Mertens said that the conditions were "crazy" and that visibility was severely limited by the downpour.

"There's a lot of surface water and I couldn't see too many meters in front of me," he told the official Flemington website.

"(They are) crazy conditions. Craziest conditions I've ridden in. I think I've got a kilo of water in each boot."

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Michael Efron told CNN affiliate Seven News that almost 18mm of rain fell in the area in the four hours leading up to 11 a.m.

The rain caused delays to races two and three, and also to trains bringing racing fans to the course, according to tweets from Melbourne's public transport network.

Nearby Flemington Station had been shut down and racegoers were advised to walk from the Showground station, 20 minutes away, the ABC's Nathan Stitt reported on Twitter.

The Australian's Rachel Baxendale also tweeted that flooding around the racecourse had slowed traffic to "a snail's pace."

The Melbourne Cup has a long tradition in Australia as on of the few horse races to attract the nation's attention. Protesters used the opportunity on Tuesday to highlight animal rights and the country's treatment of refugees.

The Cup dates back to 1865 and was the result of a rivalry between two horse race organizing committees -- the Victorian Jockey Club and the Victorian Turf Club, with the latter introducing the event as a handicap race. While it's now famously run on the first Tuesday of November, it wasn't until 10 years after its inauguration that the date became the tradition. It's since become the defining fixture of the Australian horse racing calendar.

While the first Cup was won in 1865, the race was originally run four years earlier -- but the winner only received prizes and a cash purse. The winner of the first Cup, Mr Marshall, owner of Tory Boy, described it as a "monstrosity," according to the National Museum of Australia.

The event has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years, with a growing number of Australians boycotting the Cup on animal cruelty grounds. A hotel in Sydney has faced both backlash and praise for hosting an anti-Melbourne Cup event, News.com.au reported