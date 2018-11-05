Clear

79 students kidnapped from boarding school in Cameroon, official says

Armed men kidnapped 79 children from a boarding school in Cameroon's Northwest region, a local government of...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 12:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Armed men kidnapped 79 children from a boarding school in Cameroon's Northwest region, a local government official told CNN Monday.

Louis Marie Begne, spokesman for Cameroon's Northwest government, said the men entered the Presbyterian Secondary School in Bamenda, overwhelmed the guard and forced him to take them to the sleeping children.

Africa

Amnesty International

Armed forces

Cameroon

Central Africa

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Kidnappings and abductions

Military

Non-profit and NGO organizations

Separatism and secession

Unrest, conflicts and war

Boarding schools

Education

Education systems and institutions

Primary and secondary education

Private schools

Education administration

The men took 79 boys and girls and tried to drive away with the school's minibus. The driver pretended there was a fault with the vehicle so the men took off with the children on foot.

Begne said a crisis meeting was held Monday morning, and the Cameroonian army, police and military police are looking for the children.

The BIR---the Rapid Intervention Battalion, an elite military unit -- is also involved, and helicopters are in the air looking for the youngsters.

It is likely the children have been split into groups, Begne said.

Begne added that the principal of the school had been kidnapped --and let go—only three days ago and had been told not to return to the school.

Benge was not able to say who the kidnappers were, and did not rule out secessionists.

Anglophone separatist fighters calling for independence from Cameroon's largely Francophone government have been accused of kidnapping students in Cameroon's north and southwest region.

In September, seven students and a head teacher were kidnapped by armed separatists from their school in the town of Bafut, in the northwest of the country, according to Amnesty International.

The hostages were "tortured and seriously injured" by their kidnappers before their release, the human rights group alleged.

Separatist fighters also unleashed attacks on a group of soldiers in the city of Buea, in southwest Cameroon, in the same month, the rights group said.

Violence often erupts in Cameroon's volatile Anglophone provinces, whose residents make up 20% of the country's population. People in those provinces complain the mostly French-speaking government has marginalized them.

But tension flared last year after protests in the regions turned violent, with armed separatists calling for a country of their own.

The growing secessionist movement has also worsened security in the West African nation this year.

President Paul Biya, who has ruled the country for 36 years, has been accused of using the military to launch attacks on armed separatists and kill English speakers.

The fighters have been accused of killing members of the country's security forces.

However, the 85-year-old leader, now elected for seventh term, has condemned "acts of violence" regardless of their sources.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events