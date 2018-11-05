Clear
Serial rape suspect tied to at least 5 attacks in Dallas and Louisiana, police say

An armed serial rapist that struck in Dallas three times in the last two months has been linked to similar c...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 11:40 AM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 11:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An armed serial rapist that struck in Dallas three times in the last two months has been linked to similar crimes in Bossier, Louisiana, authorities in both cities say.

The perpetrator committed sexual assaults on September 12 and 19, within 1 mile of each other, and assaulted another woman October 30, said Deputy Chief Thomas Castro with the Dallas Police Department.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect and say they're looking for a black man, 16 to 19 years old, standing roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has a thin build, police say.

The victim in the latest attack said the suspect wore a box cut with his hair trimmed short on the sides, and he had a mark on his wrist, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

The crimes fit the pattern of a rapist accused of inflicting similar attacks in March and May in Bossier, located just outside Shreveport, near Louisiana's northwest border with Texas, he said.

Bossier is about a three-hour drive from Dallas, straight down Interstate 20.

Detectives say there are numerous similarities between the Dallas and Louisiana crimes, Castro said.

The suspect usually knocks on the door, asking for work or money, before forcing his way into the home, Castro said. He then brandishes a weapon, sexually assaults his victim and flees, the deputy chief said.

Castro said he is worried that "this type of crime has a tendency to escalate."

