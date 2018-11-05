One of the "Real Housewives" is now a mom.
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore gave birth over the weekend to daughter Brooklyn Doris, with husband Marc Daly.
Africa
Children
Continents and regions
Demographic groups
Eastern Africa
Families and children
Family members and relatives
Health and health care (by demographic group)
Health and medical
Kenya
Maternal and child health
Medical fields and specialties
Obstetrics and gynecology
Parents and parenting
Population and demographics
Pregnancy and childbirth
Society
Women's health
On Sunday Moore, 47, posted a photo of herself in the hospital awaiting the birth of her first child.
"If you want to make God laugh have a plan... won't be long now," the caption read. "Pray for us."
Hours later she shared a screen grab of a People magazine website headline about her giving birth.
"She's so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the deliver room," the caption read. "I lost a lot of blood so I'm very weak but they both were strong for me."
According to People, Moore underwent an emergency cesarean section due to preeclampsia - "a pregnancy complication that caused her to gain 17 lbs. in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine."
Moore married Daly, a restaurateur, in a ceremony last year on a St. Lucia beach.
One of her story lines on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" had been Moore's desire to have a husband and children.
She announced her pregnancy on the series reunion show in April.
When Bravo executive and host Andy Cohen asked Moore during the reunion whether she was hoping for a boy or a girl she said, "I want a healthy baby."
Related Content
- Kenya Moore gives birth to first child
- Cardi B gives birth to first child
- World Cup gambling in Kenya
- Kenya Moore and husband Marc Daly are expecting a baby
- Kenya bus crash kills at least 30
- Commonwealth Games: Kenya's quest for historic gold
- What prison systems can learn from Kenya
- Hippo kills tourist from Taiwan in Kenya
- 20 best things to do in Kenya
- Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga swears himself in as 'president'