URGENT - US officially reimposes all sanctions lifted under 2015 Iran nuclear deal

(CNN) -- The United States officially reimposed all penalties that had been lifted as part of the Iranian nuclear deal as the Trump administration added nearly 700 targets, including 50 Iranian financial institutions, to a sanctions list Monday. In a sweeping list, the Treasury Department labeled an additional 700 entities, including individuals, banks, vessels, aircraft and Iran's energy sector as part of its decision to reapply harsh sanctions that kicked in early Monday morning. The reinstated sanctions follow the Trump administration's decision in May to pull out of the international nuclear deal. The move brings the total of Iranian-related targets sanctioned under the Trump administration to 900 in less than two years and represents a significant escalation of Washington's efforts to place economic pressure on the Iranian regime.