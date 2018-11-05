Newlyweds die in helicopter crash leaving their wedding

A newlywed couple died early Sunday after the helicopter carrying them from their wedding crashed in Uvalde, Texas.

Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler were both seniors at Sam Houston State University and news of their deaths was first reported by the university's independent student newspaper -- The Houstonian.

"It is with deepest sadness that we announce the tragic passing of two Bearkats Will Byler (Agriculture Engineering senior) and Bailee Ackerman Byler (Agricultural Communication senior) in a helicopter accident departing their wedding. We ask that you keep the Byler and Ackerman families in your thoughts and prayers," the Houstonian posted on Facebook Sunday evening.

The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that it received a call at about midnight on Sunday reporting a possible downed aircraft in northwest Uvalde County, about 100 miles west of San Antonio, Texas.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that it is investigating the crash of a Bell 206B in Uvalde on Sunday.