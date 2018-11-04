Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Steelers quarterback honors shooting victims with custom cleats

The NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers paid tribute to the ...

Posted: Nov. 4, 2018 5:12 PM
Updated: Nov. 4, 2018 5:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers paid tribute to the Tree of Life synagogue shooting victims with custom-made cleats. The cleats feature a modified version of the Steelers logo, with its yellow star substituted with the Jewish Star of David, and the phrase "Stronger Than Hate."

Steelers quarterback Ben "Big Ben" Roethlisberger was spotted wearing the cleats before Sunday's away game against the Baltimore Ravens.

2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack

Anti-semitism

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Domestic terrorism

Football (American)

Hate crimes

Homicide

International relations and national security

Mass murder

Murder

National security

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Racism and racial discrimination

Shootings

Societal issues

Society

Sports and recreation

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Violence in society

Nearly 100 members of the Steelers organization attended the funeral of two of the victims last week.

Tim Hindes, the artist behind the revamped logo, was a mile away from the Tree the Tree of Life Synagogue when the shooting began, he told CNN.

"I wanted it to be of resiliency and hope. It was private at first, but friends urged me to make the post public, as it resonated with them," he said in a Facebook post.

"Before it was the logo of a globally popular football team, the three diamonds were the seal of a product which helped develop the foundation of many cities across the globe -- steel. Like Pittsburgh and its residents, steel is strong," he wrote in the Facebook post.

The logo quickly made its way around the internet shortly after the shooting. It resonated with many, including Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, who made the viral image his Twitter profile picture.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events