Clear

Lelisa Desisa and Mary Keitany win the New York City Marathon

Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia won the men's division of the New York City Marathon and Mary Keitany of Kenya dom...

Posted: Nov. 4, 2018 1:47 PM
Updated: Nov. 4, 2018 1:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia won the men's division of the New York City Marathon and Mary Keitany of Kenya dominated the women's division on a sunny Sunday.

Desisa, 28, pulled away from Shura Kitata in the final stretch of the race to take the title in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 59 seconds. Desisa previously won the Boston Marathon in 2013 and in 2015.

Endurance sports

Marathons

New York City Marathon

Running and jogging

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Keitany finished in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 48 seconds, more than three minutes ahead of the next closest runner. The victory was her fourth New York City marathon win in the last five years. Kenya's Vivian Cheruiyot took second place, and last year's winner, American Shalane Flanagan, took third.

The annual 26.2-mile marathon attracts more than 50,000 runners and 12,000 volunteers. Over 2.5 million spectators line the course, which travels through the city's five boroughs: Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan.

The race begins on Staten Island and ends in Central Park.

Last year, Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya won the men's division, and Flanagan of the United States won in the women's division. Flanagan was the first American woman to win the race in over 40 years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events