Trump's 2018 campaign, visualized

Trump has taken his job as chief Republican campaigner seriously in 2018, attending more than 80 campaign events, including scores of fundraiser and rallies.

Placing the events on map tells the story of his involvement in the midterm. He won't be on the ballot on Tuesday, but his shadow looms large.

2018 Midterm elections Donald Trump Elections (by type) Elections and campaigns Government and public administration Government organizations - US Midterm elections Political Figures - US Politics US Congress US Senate

Here's some of what we can learn: