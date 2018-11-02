Clear

Alec Baldwin arrested in New York

Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested for assault in New York City according to the New York City Police Department.

Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested and charged for assault and harassment Friday following a dispute over a parking spot, according to New York police.

NYPD Lieutenant John Grimpel told CNN the incident occurred on 10th Street in Manhattan.

A 49-year-old man sustained an injury to the left jaw after being punched and was taken to a local area hospital to be treated, according to police. He's in stable condition, police added.

Baldwin was charged with assault and harassment and given a desk appearance ticket, the NYPD said.

In addition to portraying president Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," Baldwin currently hosts a Sunday talk show on ABC, called "The Alec Baldwin Show."

A representative for Baldwin has not yet responded to CNN's request for comment.

As he was heading to a campaign event on Friday, President Trump was asked about Baldwin's arrest. In response, Trump shrugged his shoulders and said, "I wish him luck."

Baldwin will appear in court at a later date, according to the NYPD.

Story developing...

