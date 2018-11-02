Stephen Miller's uncle: Central American asylum seekers are 'just like our family'

The uncle of White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller said Friday that the caravan of Central American migrants seeking asylum is just like his Jewish ancestors who fled Europe and came to the US as refugees before World War II.
"They are just like our family," David Glosser told CNN's Alisyn Camerota in an interview on "New Day." "We needed to come here. We needed to find someplace to go and those that couldn't suffered the consequences."
Continents and regions
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Immigration
Immigration, citizenship and displacement
International relations and national security
North America
Political asylum
Political Figures - US
Politics
Stephen Miller
The Americas
United States
US federal government
White House
President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he'll sign an executive order "next week" aimed at restricting US asylum claims to legal ports of entry. The President has been warning of an "invasion" at the US border by the caravan of thousand Central American migrants, who are still making their way through Mexico. He has sent US troops to the border and, without evidence, claimed that criminals and gang leaders are among the caravan travelers.
"We are getting no moral leadership from the President, who is happy to condemn these people who are like our family, like my family," Glosser told CNN.
He argued that there's "institutional, political racism sweeping across the country, focused on vilifying people that you don't know, people who really are just like us."
Glosser, a retired neuropsychologist, wrote an op-ed in August in which he called his nephew an "immigration hypocrite" and blasted Miller's central involvement in crafting the Trump administration's immigration policies.
Glosser said that his family would not have survived World War II and the Holocaust if they did not have the opportunity to immigrate to the US as refugees back in the early 1900s, before the enactment of the 1924 Immigration Act that limited the entry of eastern and southern European immigrants.
Related Content
- Stephen Miller's uncle: Central American asylum seekers are 'just like our family'
- Stephen Miller's uncle: Family were refugees
- Formerly detained teen asylum seeker speaks
- Costa Rica overwhelmed with Nicaraguan asylum seekers
- Judge blocks asylum seekers from deportation
- Stephen Miller criticized by childhood rabbi
- Trump administration considering limiting asylum seekers at southern border, could raise standard to claim asylum
- Stephen Miller's uncle: 'I felt it was incumbent upon me to raise my voice' against administration's immigration policy
- Migrants from Central American caravan scared and hopeful for asylum