Stephen Miller's uncle: Central American asylum seekers are 'just like our family'

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 10:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The uncle of White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller said Friday that the caravan of Central American migrants seeking asylum is just like his Jewish ancestors who fled Europe and came to the US as refugees before World War II.

"They are just like our family," David Glosser told CNN's Alisyn Camerota in an interview on "New Day." "We needed to come here. We needed to find someplace to go and those that couldn't suffered the consequences."

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he'll sign an executive order "next week" aimed at restricting US asylum claims to legal ports of entry. The President has been warning of an "invasion" at the US border by the caravan of thousand Central American migrants, who are still making their way through Mexico. He has sent US troops to the border and, without evidence, claimed that criminals and gang leaders are among the caravan travelers.

"We are getting no moral leadership from the President, who is happy to condemn these people who are like our family, like my family," Glosser told CNN.

He argued that there's "institutional, political racism sweeping across the country, focused on vilifying people that you don't know, people who really are just like us."

Glosser, a retired neuropsychologist, wrote an op-ed in August in which he called his nephew an "immigration hypocrite" and blasted Miller's central involvement in crafting the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Glosser said that his family would not have survived World War II and the Holocaust if they did not have the opportunity to immigrate to the US as refugees back in the early 1900s, before the enactment of the 1924 Immigration Act that limited the entry of eastern and southern European immigrants.

